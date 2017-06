Oct 1 Paul Ingrassia is a golf fan and Deputy Editor-in-Chief for Thomson Reuters. In the WITNESS piece "Europe's win caps drama-filled Ryder Cup weekend", he offers a personal view of Europe's stunning Ryder Cup triumph over the United States. It describes the raucous scene at Medinah Country Club just outside Chicago over the weekend where Europe retained the trophy in the biennial event. (Editing by Frank Pingue)