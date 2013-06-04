TEL AVIV, June 4 Wix, a web development and
design platform, has submitted a draft registration to the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission for a possible initial public
offering of its ordinary shares.
The proposed offering is expected to begin after the SEC
completes its review process, subject to market conditions, the
company said on Tuesday.
Israel-based Wix, commercially known as Wix.com, offers web
technology that enables online users to customise websites
regardless of technical skill or previous knowledge.
Investors include Insight Venture Partners, DAG Ventures,
Mangrove Capital Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners and
Benchmark Capital.