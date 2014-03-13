TEL AVIV, March 13 Israel-based Wix.com, whose
technology helps small businesses build and operate websites,
has acquired Appixia, a platform for building mobile commerce
applications, as part of its mobile expansion strategy.
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Wix.com said on Thursday there was a natural correlation
between the two companies as both provide code-free solutions
enabling small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals to
build their online sites.
Appixia's platform allows retailers to capitalise on
features such as push notifications, barcode scanning,
location-based services and credit card scanning.
In October 2013, Wix launched mobile adaptive technology and
at the end of 2013 more than 1.6 million mobile websites had
been created on the Wix platform.
"Expanding the range of mobile solutions we provide our
customers with is a strategic focus for Wix, and by integrating
Appixia's technology we can more quickly boost and further
diversify our mobile offering." Wix Chief Executive Avishai
Avrahami said.
The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on
the company's adjusted operating results, Wix said.