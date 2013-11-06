TEL AVIV Nov 6 Israel-based Wix.com,
which helps companies build and operate websites, raised over
$122 million in an initial public offering on Nasdaq on
Wednesday.
The 7.7 million shares sold were priced at $16.50 each - the
top end of the range it provided before the IPO. The shares were
up 3.6 percent to $17.10 in morning Nasdaq trade.
Wix, which sells its cloud-based templates to design
websites to small business owners, said revenue grew to $43.7
million in 2012 from $24.6 million in 2011. It had a net loss of
$17.8 million in the first nine months of 2013, compared with a
loss of $11.5 million in 2012 as marketing expenses jumped.
In the first nine months of 2013 revenue rose to $55.5
million.
"We are growing more than 80 percent year over year," Chief
Financial Officer Lior Shemesh told Reuters. He declined to give
a forecast but said Wix will maintain a high growth rate.
The company, whose App Market allows companies to install
more than 140 different apps on their websites, said over 40
million businesses, organisations, professionals and individuals
used its platform. The company is adding about 1 million users
per month, Shemesh said.
Some of the proceeds from the IPO will go to selling
shareholders but Wix expects over $100 million to go to the
company, including the greenshoe.
"We are going to spend much of the money to make sure the
company will continue growing, first on research and development
expenses and we will recruit more talented people," Shemesh
said. "We will also spend on marketing to make sure we can
increase our market share."
Wix plans to increase its share in North America, which
accounts for 55 percent of the company's revenue, as well as
expand in Latin America, Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe.
Shemesh said the company also has a strong presence in
Brazil and western Europe. Wix has 450 workers, mostly in Israel
and North America, and has set up subsidiaries in Ukraine and
Lithuania.
While Wix has been approached by a number of companies in
the last few years about a buyout, unlike many other Israeli
high-tech firms, it decided not to sell the company.
"Our vision is to be the biggest Internet company that can
allow users to bring their businesses online. The opportunity is
huge," Shemesh said. "Making sure the company will continue to
grow is better value than selling the company."