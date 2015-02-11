* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.25 vs $0.30 loss forecast

* Q4 revenue $41.6 mln vs $39.9 mln forecast

* Expects revenue of $198-$202 mln in 2015

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Feb 11 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported a smaller-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter and forecast strong revenue growth in 2015 as more firms convert to paid services from free ones.

Israel-based Wix said on Wednesday its quarterly loss excluding one-off items narrowed to 25 cents per share from 29 cents in the same period last year, as revenue surged 67 percent to $41.6 million.

Analysts were expecting Wix to lose 30 cents per share on revenue of $39.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Editing by Steven Scheer and David Holmes)