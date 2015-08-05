* Q2 adjusted EBITDA $3.5 mln vs $4.3 mln loss

* Revenue up 43 pct to $48.6 mln

* Raises 2015 adjusted EBITDA view to $10-$12 mln

* Registered users rise to 69 million

JERUSALEM, Aug 5 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported its first quarterly profit on Wednesday and raised its 2015 forecast as more customers convert to its paid services.

Wix said it made adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $3.5 million in the second quarter, compared with a $4.3 million loss the same time last year. Revenue jumped 43 percent to $48.6 million.

Wix offers free basic features for setting up websites but users must pay for extra services such as shopping carts, individual web addresses and site traffic analysis.

"This is a great testament that the freemium business model is really working," President Nir Zohar told Reuters, noting it often takes time for businesses to upgrade to paid services.

After going public at the end of 2013, Wix had expected to be profitable in 2016 but more conversions and lower marketing expenses pushed forward the timetable, he noted.

Wix raised its 2015 adjusted EBITDA estimate to $10-$12 million from $7-$9 million, in the company's third upward revision since February. It also expects 2015 revenue of $201-$203 million, revised from a prior $200-$204 million.

Wix had 67.5 million registered users at the end of June and added over 132,000 premium paid subscriptions in the quarter to reach 1.5 million, up 48 percent over the past year.

Since the end of the quarter, the number of registered users has risen to about 69 million, Zohar said.

For the third quarter, Wix projects revenue of $52-$53 million and adjusted EBITDA of $3-$4 million. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Potter)