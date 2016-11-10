TEL AVIV Nov 10 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, raised its full year revenue and profit outlook again after third-quarter results topped expectations as more users paid for premium services.

A new service from Wix which can automatically design a website in about a minute is helping to convert subscribers to premium services.

The Israel-based company rolled out its Artificial Design Intelligence (ADI) technology in June.

It has made the process of creating websites much smoother, said Wix President Nir Zohar.

"If people have an easier process to create a website there is a bigger chance for them to become premium. It's been a very good launch," he told Reuters.

Wix offers free basic features for setting up websites but users must pay for extra services.

Wix raised its 2016 revenue forecast to $287-$288 million from a previous forecast of $278-$280 million, and its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) outlook to $38.5-$39.5 million from $34-$36 million.

It had previously raised its forecast after reporting second-quarter results.

In the third quarter it added 5 million registered users to reach a total of 92 million and 174,000 paid subscribers for a total of 2.3 million.

The company reported a third quarter loss of 4 cents per share excluding one-time items, versus a 15 cent loss a year earlier. Revenue grew 41 percent to $75.6 million.

It was forecast to lose 6 cents a share on revenue of $72.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chief Financial Officer Lior Shemesh said Wix expects to be profitable on an adjusted operating profit basis in the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2017.

For the fourth quarter it forecast revenue of $81-$82 million for year-on-year growth of 43-44 percent, and adjusted EBITDA of $14-$15 million. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Jason Neely)