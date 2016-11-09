Nov 9 Eastern European-focused budget airline
Wizz Air reconfirmed its full-year guidance and said it
did not see any weakness in demand in its UK business following
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
However, the company estimated a negative impact on pound
revenue at 6.6 million euros for the first half due to a
Brexit-induced slump in pound.
The pound has lost 18 percent against the dollar and
15 percent against the euro since Britain's June 23
referendum.
Hungary-based Wizz Air said revenue rose 10.1 percent to
921.2 million euros in the six months to Sept. 30 with ticket
revenue up more than 4 percent.
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)