(Adds details, background)
Nov 9 Eastern European-focused budget airline
Wizz Air
stood by its full-year profit forecast although its revenues
were hit in the first half by a slump in the pound after
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
The Hungary-based airline said it had seen no signs of
demand weakness on routes to and from Britain following the June
23 Brexit vote.
However, it estimated that the fall in the British pound
after the vote had reduced first-half revenues, when converted
into euros, by 6.6 mln euros.
It said this currency impact had been "absorbed by the
strength of the rest of our network" and overall revenue rose 10
percent to 921.2 million euros ($1.02 billion) in the six months
to Sept. 30 with ticket revenue up more than 4 percent.
The pound has lost 18 percent against the dollar and
15 percent against the euro since Britain's June 23
referendum.
The company repeated that it expects an underlying net
profit for the full year of between 245 million and 255 million
euros, but said it could not make clear predictions about demand
in the fourth quarter.
Underlying profit after tax rose 12.5 percent in the first
half to 231.6 million euros.
In July, Wizz Air said it would switch some of its planned
expansion away from Britain because of weakness in the pound
after the Brexit vote, scaling back its intended second-half UK
capacity growth from 30 percent to 15 percent.
Wizz Air is performing more strongly than some of its
rivals.
Several European airlines, including larger rival Ryanair
, have issued profit warnings in recent months as they
navigate lower demand due to uncertainty following the Brexit
vote, a string of attacks in Europe and depressed appetite for
corporate travel.
Wizz Air Chief Executive József Váradi said the airline was
benefiting from having an eastern European focus.
"We are seeing very different market dynamics in Eastern
Europe and Western Europe. The market in Western Europe is more
saturated," Váradi told Reuters.
Wizz Air shares were trading 0.4 percent lower in London at
0918 GMT.
($1 = 0.9009 euros)
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely and
Adrian Croft)