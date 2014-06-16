LONDON, June 16 Wizz Air, central eastern
Europe's largest airline, abandoned its plans for an initial
public offering on Monday, citing current market volatility in
the airline sector.
The budget carrier said in May it planned to list its shares
on the London Stock Exchange, seeking to raise 200 million euros
($272 million) to strengthen its balance sheet as it seeks to
fund more growth.
"The outlook for Wizz Air's business remains extremely
positive and unaffected by the decision not to proceed with an
IPO; the board will continue to focus on executing its strategy
of driving growth and value," the company said in its statement.
Wizz Air, which started to fly 10 years ago, is the largest
budget airline of central and eastern Europe with a market share
of 38 percent, and makes money while traditional local airlines
have struggled or have gone bust in recent years.
Wizz Air's flotation had come amid a surge of IPOs, but it
is not the only business to scrap plans. Clothes retailer Fat
Face pulled its listing in May.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)