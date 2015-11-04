* After bumper summer, outlook for winter unclear
* Hungary-based carrier plans to lift capacity 19 pct
* Shares fall after airline says CFO to step down
LONDON, Nov 4 Eastern European-focused budget
airline Wizz Air maintained its annual profit guidance,
and said while third quarter bookings were robust it had limited
visibility over the final period, and its CFO was stepping down.
Like other European airlines, Wizz Air had a bumper summer,
helped by a lower fuel price and strong seasonal demand,
prompting it in September to upgrade its forecast profit range
for the year by 8 percent at the mid-point.
But the outlook for the winter months is less clear.
Hungary-based Wizz Air plans to increase capacity by 19
percent in the six months to the end of March at a time when
lower fuel prices are feeding through into lower ticket prices.
Ryanair, Europe's biggest low-cost airline by passenger
numbers, is talking of a fare war and eyeing more growth in
Eastern Europe.
"Overall we see similar uncertainties in terms of
profitability as we saw last winter," said Wizz Air chief
executive Jozsef Varadi, whose new five-year contract was also
announced on Wednesday.
"There are uncertainties in the market as well as
uncertainties in macro conditions."
The airline also said in a separate statement on Wednesday
that its chief financial officer Mike Powell was stepping down
for personal reasons after eight years in the role. The search
for his replacement was underway, it said.
Shares in Wizz Air, which have soared 31 percent in the last
six months, were down 4.2 percent at 0912 GMT.
Investec analyst Robert Murphy put the fall in the stock
price partly down to Powell's departure, calling him a very
highly regarded CFO.
"That will be weighing on investors in the near term," he
said.
The fall in Wizz Air's shares came despite it posting a 34
percent rise in underlying net profit to 205.9 million euros
($225 mln) and sticking to guidance for annual underlying net
profit in the range of 190 million euros and 200 million euros.
"Maybe the market just wanted a bit more even though it knew
it wasn't going to get it in terms of an upgraded guidance,"
Murphy said.
($1 = 0.9158 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Additional reporting by Marton Dunai
in Budapest; Editing by Susan Fenton)