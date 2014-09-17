BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says trading in shares are halted on April 25
Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25
Sept 17 Wizz Air Holdings Plc (IPO-WIZH.L)
* Entered into a sale and leaseback agreement with Goshawk Aviation Limited for seven new Airbus A320 aircraft
Airplanes are planned for delivery between November 2014 and June 2015.
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 1.43 billion yuan to 1.69 billion yuan