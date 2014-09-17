Sept 17 Wizz Air Holdings Plc (IPO-WIZH.L)

* Entered into a sale and leaseback agreement with Goshawk Aviation Limited for seven new Airbus A320 aircraft

* Airplanes are planned for delivery between November 2014 and June 2015.