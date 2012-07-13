BRIEF-India's Meenakshi Enterprises appoints Hemanathan P.K. as CFO
* Says approved resignation of Babu Madurai Muthu as chief financial officer
July 13 Wilbur Ross has raised $2.2 billion for his latest private equity fund, which invests in and restructures financially distressed companies, the billionaire investor said on Friday.
The WLR Recovery Fund V reached its final fundraising close at $2.2 billion after cutting its target from $4 billion, Ross said. He was confirming comments in Private Equity International, which reported on the fundraising earlier.
* Says approved resignation of Babu Madurai Muthu as chief financial officer
TALLINN, June 8 The decision to orchestrate a rescue of Spain's Banco Popular this week was triggered by a run on the bank, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Thursday.