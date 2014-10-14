PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 14 WL Ross & Co, run by U.S. billionaire Wilbur Ross, is seeking as much as $2 billion for its next private equity fund, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
The company is targeting between $1 billion to $2 billion, Bloomberg said, citing two people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1o9x9ca)
The $1 billion to $2 billion WL Ross will seek does not include separate accounts or side-by-side capital, Bloomberg reporting, citing one of the people.
A unit of asset manager Invesco Ltd, WL Ross & Co invests in and restructures financially distressed companies focusing on energy, financial services, health care, heavy materials and transportation sectors.
Invesco could not immediately be reached for a comment. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore)
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.