FRANKFURT, July 14 KKR said holders of preferred shares in German cutlery and coffee machines maker WMF have until Aug. 11 to accept a 53-euro ($72.29) per share offer from the U.S. buyout firm, KKR said in a statement on Monday. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ludwig Burger)