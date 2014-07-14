Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1945 GMT on Monday:
FRANKFURT, July 14 KKR said holders of preferred shares in German cutlery and coffee machines maker WMF have until Aug. 11 to accept a 53-euro ($72.29) per share offer from the U.S. buyout firm, KKR said in a statement on Monday. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
May 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1945 GMT on Monday:
* Cannell Capital LLC reports a 9.6 percent stake in ehealth Inc as of April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2qqHTpB] Further company coverage: