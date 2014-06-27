June 27 (Reuters) -

* Wm morrison supermarkets plc launch of bond

* wm morrison supermarkets plc announces launch of a 15 year sterling bond

* successfully launched £300 million

* 15 year sterling bonds ( "bonds") which are due to be issued on 4 july 2014 with a coupon of 4.75 per cent payable semi-annually and a bullet repayment on 4 july 2029

* Wm morrison supermarkets - proceeds of bonds will be used for general corporate purposes and will extend average maturity of company's remaining debt

* Wm morrison supermarkets - proceeds of bonds will be used for general corporate purposes and will extend average maturity of company's remaining debt

* Wm morrison supermarkets plc - proceeds to help reduce co's reliance on bank financing and diversify and strengthen its overall funding structure