BEIJING Dec 6 China will stop including 13
trillion yuan ($2.1 trillion) in short-term bank investment
products in official estimates of the country's shadow banking
sector, sources said on Thursday, in a move to downplay risks
posed by off-balance sheet lending.
Shadow banking, which has traditionally included unregulated
activities such as pawn broking and peer-to-peer lending, has
long been pointed to as a possible crack in China's financial
system.
So-called "wealth management products" (WMPs) - short term
funds sold at many retail banks in China that are then
reinvested - have received particular attention. That is because
many funds raised through the issue of such products have flowed
into areas such as real estate, a sector that Beijing was trying
to curb due to fast rising prices.
WMPs should be brought on to bank balance sheets if they are
capital guaranteed, said three sources familiar with a ruling
from the China Banking Regulatory Commission.
WMPs that are not capital guaranteed can continue to be left
off balance sheets, but will not be included in estimates of
shadow banking, added the sources, who declined to be named
because the ruling was not yet public.
Calls to the CBRC were unanswered after office hours.
Some 13 trillion yuan ($2.1 trillion) worth of WMPs are
expected to be issued this year, according to Fitch Ratings,
which says the opacity surrounding the sector is a concern.
This week, mid-sized Chinese lender Hua Xia Bank
blamed a rogue employee for selling a WMP that eventually went
bad.
In the last few years, sales in China of WMPs - some with
terms as short as a few weeks - have soared, as banks compete
for deposits with higher interest rate products than those
offered on savings accounts.
Concern has grown that a large portion of the products do
not explain where the money is actually going, with regulators
worried about the panic that could ensue if the products begin
to fail to repay investors.
($1 = 6.2253 Chinese yuan)
