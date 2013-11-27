MUMBAI Nov 27 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration has imposed an "import alert", effectively a ban,
on the Chikalthana plant operated by Indian generic drugmaker
Wockhardt Ltd, the regulator said in a notice on its
website, sending the company's shares down as much as 13.5
percent.
An "import alert" results in the detention without physical
examination of drugs from firms that have not met so-called good
manufacturing practices, according to the FDA website.
A spokesman for Wockhardt was not available for comment.
The latest FDA action against Wockhardt comes amid a slew of
regulatory rebukes this year. Its factory in Chikalthana in
western India was last month hit by the British drug regulator's
curb on imports from the plant over manufacturing deficiencies.
Indian firms, which make nearly 40 percent of generic and
over-the-counter drugs for the U.S. market, are facing more
regulatory woes, including a record fine for Ranbaxy
Laboratories, amid increased scrutiny by overseas
regulators.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing
by Matt Driskill)