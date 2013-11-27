* Chikalthana plant had US sales of $230 mln last fiscal
MUMBAI, Nov 27 India's Wockhardt Ltd
faces a sharp drop in market share and delays in new launch
approvals after a second plant operated by the generic drugmaker
was hit by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's "import
alert", effectively a ban.
An "import alert" results in the detention without physical
examination of drugs from firms that have not met so-called good
manufacturing practices, according to the FDA website.
The latest FDA action against Wockhardt's Chikalthana plant
in western India, one of its key export facilities, comes amid a
slew of regulatory rebukes in recent months, which has wiped off
nearly three-quarters of the company's share value this year.
The United States is Wockhardt's No.1 market and accounted
for 43 percent of its revenue in the quarter ended in September.
Indian medicine makers, which produce nearly 40 percent of
generic and over-the-counter drugs for the United States, have
recently been battered by a rash of regulatory actions including
a record fine for Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.
India is the biggest overseas source of medicines for the
United States and is home to more than 150 FDA-approved plants.
Pharmaceutical exports from India to the United States rose
nearly 32 percent last year to $4.23 billion.
Wockhardt said in a statement the company had initiated
several steps to address the observations made by the FDA and
would "put all efforts" to resolve the matter at the earliest.
It did not give details.
Wockhardt's Chikalthana facility makes generic versions of
AstraZeneca's hypertension drug Toprol, and the plant
generated $230 million in U.S. revenue in the last fiscal year
that ended in March, or about a quarter of its total sales.
The FDA import ban on the Chikalthana facility excludes five
products, but includes Toprol generic, the company said.
Mylan Inc, Actavis Inc, the U.S. drugmaker
previously known as Watson Pharmaceuticals, and India's Dr
Reddy's Laboratories also sell the generic version of
Toprol in the United States.
Dr Reddy's shares rose as much as 1.8 percent on Wednesday
in a falling market on hopes of increase in its market share of
the drug after the latest FDA action on the Wockhardt facility,
sector analysts said.
Wockhardt has filed for 43 new generic drug approvals with
the U.S. regulator from its plants in Waluj and Chikalthana,
both of which have now been banned from shipping drugs to the
United States.
"If they are out of the market for a long time then someone
else will take their position. It will take time for them to
rebuild the brand," said Daljeet Kohli, head of research at
brokerage IndiaNivesh in Mumbai. "The import alert will mean
loss of market share and no visibility on the future product
pipeline."
In May, the FDA imposed ban on the Waluj plant of Wockhardt
after inspectors found torn data records in a waste heap and
urinals that emptied into an open drain in a bathroom six metres
from the entrance to a sterile manufacturing area.
Wockhardt shares fell as much as 13.5 percent on Wednesday.
The stock was trading down nearly 8.4 percent at 430.35 rupees
at 0731 GMT, taking its losses to more than 72 percent so far
this year.
The Wockhardt stock is the biggest loser this year among its
589 peers in the Asia Pacific healthcare sector with a market
value of more than $100 million, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
SHIFT TO OTHER PLANTS
The US regulator inspected the Chikalthana plant, hit by the
latest regulatory action, in July and had made some observations
about the manufacturing practices, the company said in August.
Britain's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory
Agency withdrew its good manufacturing practice certificate for
the Chikalthana plant last month, and instead issued a
restricted certificate.
The United States and Europe accounted for three-quarters of
Wockhardt's sales in the last fiscal year that ended in March.
Wockhardt faces a year or more to get U.S. and British
regulators to end curbs on its shipments of medicines to the two
countries, the drugmaker said last month after posting its
smallest profit in six quarters.
The company, which has 12 manufacturing facilities globally,
has been expanding capacity at some of its other Indian plants
to cushion the impact of the regulatory actions in two of its
largest markets.
It is, however, not likely to be able to generate revenue
soon from a shift to other plants as the products would require
fresh approvals from overseas health regulators, analysts have
said.
