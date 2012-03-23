LONDON, March 23 Indian drugmaker Wockhardt
is recalling a batch of the popular painkiller
co-codamol in Britain, following the discovery that some packs
contained the wrong strength of medicine.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
(MHRA) said on Friday a manufacturing error may have led to
certain packs of the tablets having four times the amount of
codeine stated on the label.
Donald Singer, a member of the British Pharmacological
Society, said the extra codeine could potentially cause serious
adverse effects such as drowsiness, confusion and reduced
respiratory drive.