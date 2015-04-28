(Corrects to say Wockhardt's two plants are in western India,
not central India, in the second paragraph)
MUMBAI, April 28 Indian generic drugmaker
Wockhardt Ltd said on Tuesday it would recall some
drugs manufactured at its two plants in India before the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banned those sites due to
quality concerns.
The FDA banned U.S. exports from Wockhardt's Waluj and
Chikalthana plants in western India in 2013, citing
manufacturing quality lapses.
The agency conducted an inspection of both plants earlier
this year, following which it made some "observations" regarding
batches of some drugs that were made at the plants when they
were not banned, Wockhardt said in a statement.
"Several batches" of products produced at the plants before
the bans were imposed "may still be" selling in the United
States, the company said.
While there is no evidence of risk to patient safety from
those drugs, Wockhardt said the recall was being conducted "as a
measure of preparedness and as an abundant precaution."
In February, Wockhardt said the FDA raised fresh concerns
regarding the manufacturing quality at the Waluj site.
The company's shares were down 5 percent at 1,261 rupees by
0430 GMT on Tuesday, while the wider market was up 0.3
percent.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)