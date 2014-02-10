Pharmaceutical tablets and capsules in foil strips are arranged on a table in this picture illustration taken in Ljubljana September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic/Files

MUMBAI Wockhardt Ltd(WCKH.NS) reported a 29 percent drop in quarterly net profit, hit by a fall in sales after the U.S. health regulator banned two of the drugmaker's plants from exporting products to the United States - its largest market.

In November, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an import alert, effectively a ban, against Wockhardt's Chikalthana plant in western India. The FDA had imposed a ban on the company's Waluj plant in May.

Wockhardt's net profit in the third quarter fell to 3.04 billion rupees from 4.28 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a statement late on Sunday. Total sales dropped 14 percent to 12.37 billion rupees.

The company's U.S. business, which accounts for 44 percent of revenue, fell 30 percent in the quarter.

