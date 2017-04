Pharmaceutical tablets and capsules in foil strips are arranged on a table in this picture illustration taken in Ljubljana September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Wockhardt Ltd(WCKH.NS) rise 11 percent, heading towards their third consecutive day of gains, ahead of the listing of unit Wockhardt Bio AG (WBIO.BN) on the Berne Stock Exchange in Switzerland later in the day.

Wockhardt raised 11.86 million swiss francs in the initial public offering by selling 5 percent in its European unit, as per an announcement to the Indian exchange.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)