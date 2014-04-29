MUMBAI, April 29 Indian generic drugmaker
Wockhardt Ltd denied on Tuesday a media report that
said U.S. drugmakers Mylan Inc and Pfizer Inc
were in talks with the company to buy some of its assets.
Wockhardt cited the media report as saying that Mylan was in
talks to buy its domestic business, while Pfizer was also in the
race to buy some asset, as the Indian company planned to focus
only on overseas markets.
Shares in Wockhardt, which has been hit by a rash of
regulatory sanctions due to poor manufacturing quality, ended up
12.1 percent at their highest close in nine months, having risen
as much as 17.3 percent during the day in a weak Mumbai market.
"Presently we do not believe that there is any
information/announcement of the nature sought by you," Wockhardt
said in a statement to the exchanges. "In the event that there
is any development that requires disclosure, we will make the
same immediately in accordance with regulatory requirements."
