Sept 2 Wojas SA :

* Says Witowskie Cieplice-Miasteczko Wodne Sp. Z o.o. general meeting approved Wojas option to acquire 31.6% stake in Witowskie Cieplice-Miasteczko Wodne Sp. Z o.o.

* Says stake is valued at 10 million zlotys

* Says payment due date is September 15, 2014

* Says upon completion of the transaction Witowskie Cieplice-Miasteczko Wodne Sp. z o.o. will be renamed to Chocholowskie Termy Sp. z o.o. with headquarters in Chocholowo, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)