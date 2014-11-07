BRIEF-Bros Eastern to pay cash 1.52 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.52 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Nov 7 Wojas SA :
* Q3 revenue 49.7 million zlotys versus 46.1 million zlotys last year
* Q3 operating profit 1.5 million zlotys versus 1.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 770,000 zlotys versus 1.4 million zlotys last year
* Q1-Q3 EBITDA 11.4 million zlotys, up 49.8 percent year on year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.52 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016