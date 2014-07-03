BRIEF-Sichuan Chuanhuan Technology sees FY 2016 net profit up 19.7 pct to 28.9 pct
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 19.7 percent to 28.9 percent, from net profit of 65.2 million yuan a year ago, as result of increased sales
July 3 Wolford AG : * Realizes net proceeds of about EUR 4 million from sale of lease option for a
retail location in Switzerland * Says sale of lease option to also lead to pre-tax profit of about EUR 4
million in first quarter of current fiscal year 2014/15 * Intends to reinvest proceeds from this sale in expansion of its network of
own retail stores in strategically important locations * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 19.7 percent to 28.9 percent, from net profit of 65.2 million yuan a year ago, as result of increased sales
* Indiana governor Eric Holcomb schedules Toyota jobs announcement for Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - Governor's Office Further company coverage:
Jan 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.