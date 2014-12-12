Dec 12 Wolford AG :

* Slight decline of 2.9 pct in revenues to 72.63 million euros ($90.03 million) in H1

* H1 EBIT rose by more than 5 million euros from -2.30 million euros to 3.17 million euros

* H1 adjusted EBIT turned from -2.30 million euros to 0.04 million euros

* H1 earnings after tax improved significantly from -1.96 million euros to 1.38 million euros

* Confirms goal to complete operating turnaround in this financial year with positive EBIT