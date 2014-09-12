Sept 12 Wolford AG : * Says Q1 revenues declined by a slight 1.1%, or EUR 0.37 million, to EUR 31.91

million * Says Q1 EBIT improved from EUR -5.18 million year ago to EUR -0.17 million * Says Q1 net profit of EUR 1.49 million (Q1 2013/14: EUR -4.35 million) * Sees for FY 2014/2015 2014/15 operating turnaround with positive EBIT