* FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES FOR $35.1 MILLION
Sept 12 Wolford AG : * Says Q1 revenues declined by a slight 1.1%, or EUR 0.37 million, to EUR 31.91
million * Says Q1 EBIT improved from EUR -5.18 million year ago to EUR -0.17 million * Says Q1 net profit of EUR 1.49 million (Q1 2013/14: EUR -4.35 million) * Sees for FY 2014/2015 2014/15 operating turnaround with positive EBIT * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
May 1 Union pension fund adviser CtW Investment Group on Monday urged Urban Outfitters Inc's investors to vote against two long-standing directors and said the board's "extreme insularity" contributed to the company's weak performance.