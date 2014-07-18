BRIEF-Platinum Equity to buy officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from Office Depot
* Platinum Equity to acquire officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from office depot
July 18 Wolford AG : * Announces revenues and earnings of the 2013/14 financial year * Says Fy reported group revenues declined Slightly by 0.4% To EUR 155.87 Million * Says currency-adjusted FY revenues could be increased by about 1% to EUR
157.90 million (2012/13: EUR 156.47 million) * Says goal for 2014/15 financial year is to achieve the operating turnaround * Says FY EBITDA adjusted amounted to EUR 7.11 million (2012/13: EUR 7.90
million) * Says FY EBIT adjusted totaled EUR -0.97 million (2012/13: EUR -0.91 million) * Says is well on the way to achieving the aspired earnings target for FY
2014/15 * Says will propose to annual general meeting on September 18, to waive the
dividend for the 2013/14 financial year * In spite of non-recurring expenses of EUR 3.76 million connected with
strategic refocusing, FY earnings after tax amounted to EUR -2.81 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Platinum Equity to acquire officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from office depot
April 18 U.S. President Donald Trump promised on Tuesday to defend American dairy farmers who have been hurt by Canada’s protectionist trade practices, during a visit to the cheese-making state of Wisconsin.