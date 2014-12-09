LONDON Dec 9 Loans in German outdoor brand Jack
Wolfskin have tumbled on Europe's secondary loan market
following poor financial results, banking sources said on
Wednesday.
Private equity firm Blackstone agreed to buy Jack Wolfskin
in 2011 from Quadriga Capital and Barclays Private Equity backed
with 485 million euros ($601.01 million) of debt, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Jack Wolfskin's euro term loan B dropped around 9 points in
a month and was quoted at 90.1 on December 8 from 99 on November
7, while its second lien dropped 13 points to 84.3 on December 8
from 97.3 on November 7, TRLPC data shows.
Blackstone held meetings with lenders last week to talk
through the company's performance, which has suffered due to
unseasonably good weather conditions that affected sales during
October as people held off buying winter jackets and warm
clothing, the sources said.
Blackstone declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8070 euros)
