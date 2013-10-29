LONDON Oct 29 British chipmaker Wolfson
Microelectronics said weaker-than-expected end sales of
products like smartphones would drag fourth-quarter revenues
towards the lower end of its $40 million to $50 million
guidance.
"Customer product sell-through issues, product cancellations
and slippage of some programmes into 2014 means sales are likely
to remain weak until boosted by customer new product
introductions during the first half of 2014," Chief Executive
Mike Hickey said on Tuesday.
Revenue for the three months to Sept. 29 came in at $43.9
million, down on $53.0 million a year earlier, it said, while
the company, which counts Samsung as a customer, slipped to an
underlying operating loss of $3.0 million from a $3.4 million
profit a year earlier.