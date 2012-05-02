* Q1 revenue $30.3 million versus $41.1 million
* Remains comfortable with consensus for full year
LONDON May 2 British chipmaker Wolfson Micro
said its fortunes would pick up later in the year as
electronics manufacturers launched more products using its
silicon, after posting a 26 percent drop in first-quarter
sales.
The company, which makes audio processors, posted an
underlying operating loss of $6.4 million, down from a $0.9
million loss a year ago, on revenue of $30.3 million for the
three months to April 1.
The revenue number was towards the top end of Wolfson's
guidance and slightly above analysts' average forecast of $29.5
million.
Chief executive Mike Hickey said consumers were demanding
better audio from their smartphones, tablet computers and gaming
devices, helping the group win new contracts from Chinese and
Japanese companies among others.
"These favourable technology trends, strong customer
adoption and with record design-ins (...) position the company
well for a step up in revenues and a return to underlying
profitability as 2012 progresses," he said.
Wolfson said it was comfortable with full-year market
forecasts. Analysts expect full-year revenue of $176 million,
according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of eight brokers.