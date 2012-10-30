LONDON Oct 30 Wolfson Microelectronics PLC : * Q3 revenues increased 32% sequentially and 31% year-on-year to $53.0M * Q3 underlying* operating profit improved to $3.4M (Q2 2012:

$1.3M loss; Q3 2011: $0.7M loss) * momentum is anticipated to continue into Q4 2012, expects

revenues to be in the range of $50M to $60M