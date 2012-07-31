* Q2 revenue up 5 pct to $40.3 mln
* Says seeing strong momentum in smartphones
LONDON, July 31 Wolfson Microelectronics
, the British chipmaker whose audio technology is in
Samsung's Galaxy S3 smartphone, said it expected to
return to profitability in the second half as more handsets
using its chips launch.
The company, which makes audio processors, reported an
underlying operating loss of $1.3 million in the second quarter,
an improvement on the $2.9 million loss in the same period a
year ago.
Revenue rose 5 percent year on year to $40.3 million, it
said on Tuesday.
Chief executive Mike Hickey said the group was building
strong momentum as more and more companies selected its chips,
including Blackberry maker Research in Motion and Sony
.
He said the popularity of smartphones, where the company is
growing its market share, was helping offset weaker consumer
demand for other electronic products.
"Mobile phone revenues were up 30 percent year-on-year, and
represented over 50 percent of our revenue in the first half, up
form around 35 percent in same period last year," he told
reporters on Tuesday.
The Edinburgh-based company said third-quarter revenue would
be the range $46 million to $54 million, and it was on track to
meet analysts' expectations for full-year revenue of $176
million.
Its shares were 0.5 percent lower at 205 pence by 0940 GMT.