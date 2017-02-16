Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
MUNICH Feb 16 U.S. government security panel CFIUS has not suggested any measures that could address its concerns over plans by Infineon Technologies to buy Wolfspeed Power, according to a prepared speech by the German chipmaker's chief executive.
"Due to that we see a very significant risk that we will not be able to complete the takeover as planned or possibly even at all," Reinhard Ploss was due to say at Infineon's AGM, according to the prepared speech seen by Reuters.
Infineon and Wolfspeed's owner Cree had warned this month that the agreed $850 million sale to Infineon might not go ahead, citing U.S. government security concerns. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Goodman)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.