BRIEF-Mara Delta says on track to achieve FY distribution forecast
* Unaudited Abridged Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For The Nine Months Ended 31 March 2017
Aug 19 Wolong Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says Wuhan-based unit receives land compensation fee of 548 million yuan(89.24 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lezNf2
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1408 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Unaudited Abridged Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For The Nine Months Ended 31 March 2017
LONDON, April 21 A surprise call for a UK election has barely ruffled feathers among foreign investors, who have pumped money back into British stocks after last year's sterling slide following the Brexit referendum spurred a rush for the exits.