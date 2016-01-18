(Adds details, analyst comment, share movement)
By Aastha Agnihotri
Jan 18 Heating and plumbing products supplier
Wolseley Plc said Chief Executive Ian Meakins would
retire on Aug. 31 and that it promoted Chief Financial Officer
John Martin as its new CEO.
Switzerland-based Wolseley also named British engineering
firm Cobham Plc's Simon Nicholls as CFO.
Martin, who was appointed CFO in April 2010, previously
served in a similar role at foreign exchange firm Travelex
(IPO-TUL.L) and recruitment company Hays.
"The current CFO (Martin) obviously knows the business very
well. We wouldn't expect any significant change in the strategy
so it shouldn't be a big surprise," Canaccord Genuity analyst
Aynsley Lammin told Reuters.
Martin will be paid an annual salary of 860,000 pounds
($1.23 million) and will participate in the company's bonus and
long-term incentive schemes, Wolseley said.
Nicholls, who was previously the finance director of
aircraft parts maker Senior Plc before joining Cobham,
will join Wolseley following an appropriate notice period, which
is yet to be finalised, Wolseley said.
Nicholls will be paid an annual salary of 530,000 pounds,
the company said. He was paid 412,000 pounds per annum at
Cobham, according to Cobham's 2014 annual report.
Wolseley began in 1887 in Sydney when Frederick York
Wolseley founded the Wolseley Sheep Shearing Machine. It
operates the Ferguson and Plumb Center chains in the United
States and Britain.
The company in November reported a sharp drop in
first-quarter trading profit in Britain as a slowdown in the
country's economic recovery hurt construction activity.
Shares in Wolseley rose 1 percent to 3385 pence, while
Cobham shares fell 2.9 percent to 262.4 pence by 0836 GMT.
($1 = 0.6986 pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)