LONDON May 27 British heating and plumbing products supplier Wolseley said on Friday a finance chief it recruited in January would not be taking up the role.

Wolseley had announced that Simon Nicholls, chief financial officer at aerospace and defence company Cobham, would become its new CFO.

On Friday Wolseley in a statement to the stock exchange said he would not be joining the firm. No reason was given.

"It's a confidential matter between Simon and the board," a spokesman for Wolseley said.

Wolseley said David Keltner, current CFO of Ferguson Enterprises, the group's U.S. subsidiary, would be appointed as interim group CFO on Sept. 1. It said the selection process to appoint a permanent group CFO would commence immediately.

Wolseley confirmed that Chief Executive Ian Meakins would retire on August 31 and John Martin would succeed him as on Sept. 1 as previously announced. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)