* To start consultation with its employees in France
* Likely impairment charge at yr-end
* Danish unit likely to take non-cash impairment charge
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, July 17 British plumbing and building
supplies group Wolseley could shut its French business
because of the difficult market conditions hitting trade in
continental Europe, sending its shares lower.
Wolseley said on Tuesday it would "explore strategic
options" for its operations in France where it intends to start
a consultation process with its employees.
"It now looks as if Wolseley is about to grasp the nettle
and exit its operations in France," said Seymour Pierce analyst
Kevin Lapwood.
"A sale is unlikely in our view as had it been possible, it
would have happened already. We therefore believe the company
will opt to close a significant part or all of the French
business."
Shares in the company were down 4.2 percent at 2232.50 pence
by 0720 GMT, making it the top FTSE 100 faller and valuing the
group at around 6.4 billion pounds ($10 billion).
Wolseley's French business, which includes do-it-yourself
chain Reseau Pro and kitchen retailer Solutions Cuisines,
accounts for around 10 percent of group revenues.
It holds assets worth some 500 million pounds and generated
sales of 1.3 billion pounds in its last full year. In the three
months to the end of April its revenues in France fell 6.1
percent.
"In light of this review the appropriate carrying value of
these (French) assets will be assessed at year-end and this is
likely to give rise to a non-cash impairment charge," Wolseley
said.
Businesses around Europe have been hit by the euro zone debt
crisis, which has dented consumer confidence.
The company, which operates the Plumb Center and Ferguson
chains in the UK and the United States, said it had incurred
one-off restructuring costs of around 20 million pounds since
August 1, 2011.
It also expects a non-cash impairment charge to hit its
Danish business. Wolseley's like-for-like sales in Nordic
countries dropped by 1.7 percent in the third-quarter.