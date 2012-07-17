* To start consultation with its employees in France

* Likely impairment charge at yr-end

* Danish unit likely to take non-cash impairment charge

By Rhys Jones

LONDON, July 17 British plumbing and building supplies group Wolseley could shut its French business because of the difficult market conditions hitting trade in continental Europe, sending its shares lower.

Wolseley said on Tuesday it would "explore strategic options" for its operations in France where it intends to start a consultation process with its employees.

"It now looks as if Wolseley is about to grasp the nettle and exit its operations in France," said Seymour Pierce analyst Kevin Lapwood.

"A sale is unlikely in our view as had it been possible, it would have happened already. We therefore believe the company will opt to close a significant part or all of the French business."

Shares in the company were down 4.2 percent at 2232.50 pence by 0720 GMT, making it the top FTSE 100 faller and valuing the group at around 6.4 billion pounds ($10 billion).

Wolseley's French business, which includes do-it-yourself chain Reseau Pro and kitchen retailer Solutions Cuisines, accounts for around 10 percent of group revenues.

It holds assets worth some 500 million pounds and generated sales of 1.3 billion pounds in its last full year. In the three months to the end of April its revenues in France fell 6.1 percent.

"In light of this review the appropriate carrying value of these (French) assets will be assessed at year-end and this is likely to give rise to a non-cash impairment charge," Wolseley said.

Businesses around Europe have been hit by the euro zone debt crisis, which has dented consumer confidence.

The company, which operates the Plumb Center and Ferguson chains in the UK and the United States, said it had incurred one-off restructuring costs of around 20 million pounds since August 1, 2011.

It also expects a non-cash impairment charge to hit its Danish business. Wolseley's like-for-like sales in Nordic countries dropped by 1.7 percent in the third-quarter.