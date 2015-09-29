LONDON, Sept 29 Heating and plumbing supplier
Wolseley plc lowered its outlook for revenue growth on
Tuesday, saying it expected industrial markets in North America
to remain challenging and little growth in a competitive British
market.
The British company said it expected to generate
like-for-like revenue growth of about 4 percent in the six
months to end-January, down from a six-month forecast of 6
percent it gave in June.
The group posted an 11 percent rise in trading profit to 857
million pounds ($1.3 billion) for its ongoing businesses for the
year to end-July and said it would buy back 300 million pounds
worth of its shares.
($1 = 0.6588 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)