LONDON, June 3 British plumbing supplies group
Wolseley said it expected its revenue to grow about 4
percent in the next six months after it posted a 5.1 percent
rise in third-quarter like-for-like revenue, lifted by strong
trading in the U.S. and Nordic region.
The company, which operates the Plumb Center and Ferguson
chains in the United States and Britain, said it generated
revenue of 3.05 billion pounds ($5.11 billion) in the third
quarter on a like-for-like basis.
It posted trading profit for its ongoing businesses of 155
million pounds, up 0.6 percent.
($1 = 0.5968 British Pounds)
