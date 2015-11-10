Nov 10 Heating and plumbing supplier Wolseley Plc reported a sharp drop in first-quarter trading profit in Britain on Tuesday as a slowdown in the country's economic recovery hurt construction activity.

Trading profit in the division fell 21 percent in the three months through October to 19 million pounds ($29 mln), the company said, sending its shares down as much as 6 percent in early trade, the biggest loser on London's FTSE 100 blue-chip index.

Like-for-like UK revenue fell 1.1 percent in August-October as the market for the company's core repairs and maintenance business remained weak.

Britain's economic growth slowed more than expected in the three months to September after a slump in construction, which statisticians partly blamed on a wet August.

Revenue growth in Wolseley's U.S. industrial business also disappointed in the first quarter as it continued to be affected by a weak oil and gas sector and the strength of the dollar.

"While we anticipated that growth would be Q2-weighted against strong comparatives for the U.S. business, this was slightly lower than anticipated, which we believe may be a disappointment to the market," Goodbody Capital Markets analyst said in a note to clients.

Wolseley shares recovered some ground but were still down 4.7 percent by 0941 GMT.

The company had cut its revenue growth outlook in September saying it expected little growth in a competitive British market and anticipated industrial markets in North America to remain challenging. ($1 = 0.6626 pounds) (Reporting by Roshni Menon and Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)