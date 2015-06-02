(Adds analyst, CFO comments, shares, details)
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, June 2 British plumbing supplies group
Wolseley posted a 20 percent rise in third-quarter
trading profit and said it was on track to meet analysts'
full-year expectations, helped by strong revenue growth in its
largest market, the United States.
The company, which operates the Plumb Center and Ferguson
chains in the United States and Britain, said on Tuesday trading
profit at constant exchange rates rose to 195 million pounds
($297 million) in the three months ended April 30.
"It's a very strong profit performance and that's quite hard
to find in these markets," said Charles Stanley analyst Tony
Shepard. "Although that is probably in line with expectations,
it's still good to see it being delivered."
Wolseley shares were up 2.9 percent at 4,135 pence by 0840
GMT, the biggest rise for a European blue-chip stock.
Revenue climbed 7.5 percent on a like-for-like basis in the
third quarter and the company kept its forecast for growth of
around 6 percent over the next six months.
In the United States, which accounts for almost two-thirds
of the group total, like-for-like revenue rose 8.3 percent. It
was up 7.6 percent in Britain and up 8.8 percent in Nordic
countries.
Wolseley is expected to make a full-year underlying profit
of 775 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 18
analysts.
The company completed three acquisitions in the third
quarter, with a total annualised revenue of 69 million pounds.
Finance chief John Martin said it was taking a cautious
stance on deals and would probably not reach its average annual
spending on acquisitions of 200-300 million pounds.
"We have a strong preference to buy good businesses ... and
there haven't been that many around," he said.
($1 = 0.6577 pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Mark Potter)