BRIEF-Coach CEO- Approximately 60 pct of Kate Spade's consumers are millennial
* CEO on conf call- marketing and design, merchandising teams to remain independent for Kate and Coach, corporate functions to be shared
March 24 Wolseley Plc
* Interim dividend up 10 percent to 30.25 penceper share
* Revenue of ongoing businesses 10.3% ahead of last year at constant exchange rates, including like-for-like growth of 7.8%.
* Trading profit of ongoing businesses £390 million, 12.0% ahead of last year at constant fx rates.
* Trading margin for ongoing businesses up 20 basis points to 6.1%
* Impairment charge of £245 million relating to acquired intangibles in nordics arising from acquisition of dt group in 2006.
* Good cash generation with net debt of £1,221 million after dividends and share buybacks of £358 million in first half
* Interim dividend of 30.25 pence per share, an increase of 10.0%.
* Completed 7 bolt-on acquisitions with annualised revenue of £57 million in line with our acquisition strategy. 5 further acquisitions since period end with annualised revenue of £70 million
* Close to concluding disposal of french wood businesses, subject to consultation, and commenced sales process for remaining french building materials business
* We expect group's like-for-like revenue growth rate in second half to be about 6%
* At current exchange rates, we expect group trading profit for ongoing businesses for full year to be in line with current consensus of analyst expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* ITS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (EGM) RESOLVES TO ALLOW TO FINANCE THE DIRECT AND INDIRECT (INCLUDING BY ITS UNIT) 8.3 MILLION OF SHARE BUY BACK