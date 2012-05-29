* Weak performance in Europe hits shares
* U.S. and Canada businesses see strong growth
* Q3 trading profit up 10.3 pct at 139 mln stg
By Yeganeh Torbati
LONDON, May 29 Plumbing and building supplies
company Wolseley Plc reported a sharp drop in
third-quarter sales in Europe on Tuesday, sending its shares
down sharply despite a strong performance in its North American
businesss.
Wolseley's like-for-like sales in Nordic countries dropped
by 1.7 percent, and by 6.1 percent in France, a drop that
analysts said was responsible for the sell-off in the shares,
which were down more than 4 percent at 0755 GMT on Tuesday.
Mark Howson, an analyst at Oriel Securities, said Wolseley's
results were broadly in line with forecasts but Europe had
disappointed.
"The share price may have gotten carried away quite a bit,"
Howson said. "With the difficult weather we've had in the UK and
the Nordics, and looking at the situation in France, where
obviously some stimulus measures have come off, hopes for a
consensus shift to upwards have been slightly dashed."
John Martin, Wolseley's chief financial officer, attributed
the disappointing European performance partly to bad weather on
the continent this spring, which affects construction activity.
"Just today, you'd expect me as a CFO to be cautious on
Europe," Martin told Reuters. "I'm not calling Europe one way or
the other, I'm just cautious."
Wolseley, which operates the Plumb Center and Ferguson
chains in the UK and the United States, saw its trading profit
increase by 10.3 percent in the third quarter, to 139 million
pounds ($218.3 million).
That growth came on the back of a strong performance in
North America, where like-for-like sales grew by 9.4 percent in
the United States, by far Wolseley's single biggest division,
and 7.9 percent in Canada.
Total like-for-like revenues in Wolseley's stores increased
by 3.8 percent in the third quarter compared with the same
period in 2011.
In the UK, which represents about 15 percent of Wolseley's
sales, like-for-like revenue shrank by 0.4 percent.
The company credited the healthy Canadian oil, gas and
mining sectors for growth in its industrial business there.