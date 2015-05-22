(Peter Wolson, a psychoanalyst in Beverly Hills, California, is
the former president and dean of the Los Angeles Institute and
Society for Psychoanalytic Studies. The opinions expressed here
are his own.)
By Peter Wolson
May 22 When Jeb Bush launched his exploratory
campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination earlier
this year, he declared "I am my own man." The former Florida
governor said he was very different from both his father,
President George H.W. Bush, and his older brother, President
George W. Bush - though he made a point of adding, "I love my
father and my brother."
Last week, however, Jeb Bush undermined his declaration of
independence when he took four days to answer a question: Would
he have invaded Iraq, as did his brother, knowing what we know
now? In answering, Bush seemed to mishear the question, since he
appeared more focused on what he wanted to tell his family than
on what he wanted to tell the American public.
"Yes," he declared, he would have invaded Iraq based on the
intelligence information at the time - and so would have Hillary
Clinton. Over the week, it took Bush three more tries, with
three different excuses, to clarify this and say "no."
Bush's answer was puzzling and unsettling to many voters
because a large majority of Americans now view the war in Iraq
as a serious blunder. He seemed reluctant to disagree with his
older brother. This triggered widespread armchair
(psychological) speculation about whether he was capable of
clearly seeing events beyond the "filter" of his brother.
Many political analysts wondered if Bush's confusing
responses were due to sibling rivalry. But it sounds more likely
that he has difficulty separating from his family. Something has
made it hard for him to have his own voice.
Though Bush, and the entire Bush family, regularly dismiss
analysis of family dynamics as "psychobabble," an examination
could prove helpful.
There is relatively little evidence of sibling rivalry in
Bush's convoluted series of answers to the question about going
to war in Iraq. If it had played a significant part in his
self-destructive political alignment with his older brother, we
would probably have seen indications of hostility toward his
brother. That is not the case.
Nonetheless, one can still hypothesize that if there had
been unconscious sibling rivalry, Bush would have avoided
expressing any aggressive, competitive feelings and masked any
hostility. Instead, he would have strongly agreed with the
invasion. But without any suggestion of recent dissension
between the brothers, this is a highly speculative stretch.
Other aspects of sibling rivalry are also absent. True, Jeb
once bragged he was a better reader than his older brother
George. But this is scant evidence for deep sibling rivalry. The
brothers also are reportedly emotionally distant because they
have little social interaction and don't regularly confide in
each other.
One reason so many political analysts cite sibling rivalry
to be at work, however, is that Jeb Bush was the brother long
viewed as presidential material, which Bush family members have
acknowleged. Though George was seven years older, he was usually
described as less serious and more impulsive. He was often
considered the political enforcer when his father was president;
his younger bother advised on policy. But when George won the
Texas governorship, and Jeb lost his first gubernatioral race in
Florida that same year, the family tide reputedly turned toward
supporting George for the presidency. Since then, Jeb has
largely existed in his brother's shadow.
"New York Times" op-ed columnist Maureen Dowd, for one, has
helped bolster the sibling- rivalry theory. She wrote on Sunday
that Jeb has "voluntarily shackled himself to W." But this
seemed clear to her in 1993, when she interviewed Jeb during his
first run for Florida governor. "He seemed mildly annoyed," Dowd
wrote, "that his raffish older brother had jumped into the arena
to run for governor in Texas. W. was co-opting Jeb's campaign
lines and making it 'a "People" magazine story'"
But if sibling rivalry is unlikely, there is convincing
evidence of Jeb's internal conflict between his desire to become
"his own man" and his fear of separating from and antagonizing
his family, especially the brother he idealized as a child. This
dynamic may be even more conflicted because Jeb's personal
history demonstrates that he has already strongly differentiated
himself from his family to become his own man.
He married a Mexican woman whose father had been a waiter
and migrant worker, for example, not a society debutant. He
became fluent in Spanish and converted to Catholicism. His
policies as Florida governor were far closer to conservative
than moderate. He also made Florida his home rather than the
family favorites, Maine and Texas.
Separating from your family is part of growing up. You go
from extreme dependency as a baby and throughout childhood to
the independence of adulthood. Teenage acts of rebellion, when
adolescents can disagree with virtually everything parents say
and stand for - is part of this transition. The turbulance of
adolescence reflects the internal conflict between a teen's
desire to remain a child and the desire to separate and become
his or her own person. It culminates in a break that enables
teenagers to form separate identities.
As teenagers reject their parents and their values, they
create the internal space to develop their own opinions, tastes,
ideals and goals. Though they may retain many aspects of their
parents' views and values, they develop their own distictive
framework for them. They create who they are in the world.
Mark Twain described this transition. "When I was a boy of
14," he wrote, "my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand
to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was
astonished at how much the old man had learned in seven years."
But it could be that, in striving to step into the
presidential shoes of his long-idealized older brother and his
even more idealized father, Jeb somehow regressed and lost
confidence in himself.
Children with powerful family members are frequently filled
with self-doubt. They can feel like failures when comparing
themselves to older siblings and parental figures. They might
experience normal manifestations of separation or individuation
- including adolescent rebellion or just the act of forming
their own opinions - as if they are attacking or even killing
their family members. Understandably, this causes them not just
guilt but a growing fear of alienating their family.
Clinging to family love through idealization is a defensive
reaction against aggressive feelings from separation and
individuation. Most adolescents resolve this conflict as they
realize they are merely killing off their family's controlling
influence over them - not their actual family members.
If these are the pychodynamics that caused Jeb to flounder
this past week, his major challenge is if and how quickly he can
work through them. He has to fully recover a mind of his own -
and convince the American public that he is not George W. Bush
II.
(Peter Wolson)