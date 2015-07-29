AMSTERDAM, July 29 Dutch business information
and publishing company Wolters Kluwer on Wednesday
topped first-half revenue expectations and said it was on track
to meet full-year targets, with growth in North America and Asia
Pacific outweighing a decline in Europe.
The company, which provides information to professional
services companies including accountancies and law firms, also
said it would switch to a policy of paying interim dividends
from October, compared with its previous annual payouts.
Wolters Kluwer said it expected organic revenue growth in
2015 in three of its four divisions, with revenues from the
health information business to be steady.
The company earned revenues of 2 billion euros ($2.2
billion) in the first half, ahead of analyst expectations of 1.9
billion. Adjusted operating profit was up 25 percent
year-on-year at 391 million euros.
The adjusted operating margin was 19.4 percent, up from 18.2
percent a year ago, but slightly behind the firm's 2015 target
of between 21 and 21.5 percent.
($1 = 0.9056 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Mark Potter)