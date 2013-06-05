AMSTERDAM, June 5 Wolters Kluwer NV say: * Wolters Kluwer Corporate Legal Services (CLS) expands global presence with acquisition of Avantiq * Avantiq is a provider of multi-national trademark research services * This acquisition bolsters CLS's global portfolio of trademark and brand clearance and protection solutions under the Corsearch brand * Avantiq, founded in 1986, has 28 employees and has operations in Luxembourg and Australia