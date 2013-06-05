BRIEF-Digital Design to change name into SAMURAI&J PARTNERS Co.,Ltd. on May 1
* Says it will change name into SAMURAI&J PARTNERS Co.,Ltd. on May 1
AMSTERDAM, June 5 Wolters Kluwer NV say: * Wolters Kluwer Corporate Legal Services (CLS) expands global presence with acquisition of Avantiq * Avantiq is a provider of multi-national trademark research services * This acquisition bolsters CLS's global portfolio of trademark and brand clearance and protection solutions under the Corsearch brand * Avantiq, founded in 1986, has 28 employees and has operations in Luxembourg and Australia
* Says co will not set up regional control company in ASEAN area after discussion
* Gets 1.2 million zloty ($305,274) gross deal from Qubus Hotel Management Sp. z o.o. for IT solutions Source text - http://bit.ly/2nz0Vua Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9309 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)