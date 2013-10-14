BRIEF-Dreamscape Networks Ltd to acquire Net Logistics
* Asx alert-Dreamscape Networks to acquire Net Logistics-DN8.AX
AMSTERDAM Oct 14 Wolters Kluwer NV : * Wolters Kluwer legal & regulatory to divest selected publishing assets in The
Netherlands * Says has reached agreements to sell several publishing assets and related
activities in The Netherlands * Says terms of the deal were not disclosed.
* Upon recommendation by BIS, co and ZTE Kangxun Telecommunications will be removed from the entity list on 29 march
SEOUL, March 29 South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc is in talks with Japanese financial investors about forming a consortium and jointly bidding for Toshiba's memory chip business, Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.